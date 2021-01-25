Credit Suisse Group Raises Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $19.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.
RF has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.53.
RF opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.
In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 27,129 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 86,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
