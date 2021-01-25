Credit Suisse Group Raises Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $19.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

RF has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

RF opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 27,129 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 86,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

