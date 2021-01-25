sUSD Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $144.82 million and approximately $19.05 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002936 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00070790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.09 or 0.00744974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00047833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.75 or 0.04161567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016707 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

