Uniswap Price Hits $11.64 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $11.64 or 0.00033607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.34 billion and $4.94 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000107 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,482,881 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

