OpenDAO (OPEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.52 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One OpenDAO token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002801 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00070790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.09 or 0.00744974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00047833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.75 or 0.04161567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016707 BTC.

OpenDAO Token Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

OpenDAO Token Trading

OpenDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OPENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.