Bitcloud (BTDX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 38.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $160,326.23 and $11.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,392.10 or 0.99271509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00023817 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.00323040 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.23 or 0.00699190 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00155526 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002380 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001928 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00029472 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,597,818 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

