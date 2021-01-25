Brokerages Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to announce sales of $52.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.22 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $133.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $238.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.04 million to $239.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $339.34 million, with estimates ranging from $305.19 million to $377.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 1,694.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,476,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 14.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,427,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after acquiring an additional 436,491 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,664,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 94,858 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,576,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 247,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $8.76 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $926.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.