Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Post $0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. Ingersoll Rand reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

NYSE IR opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.63. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.24 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,155. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,509,000 after purchasing an additional 63,781 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,492,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 17.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.