Zacks: Brokerages Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.51. ePlus reported earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $5.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $433.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.87 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. ePlus’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

PLUS stock opened at $92.27 on Wednesday. ePlus has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $94.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.30.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $452,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,284.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 74,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

