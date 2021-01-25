DREP (DREP) Market Capitalization Hits $16.13 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. DREP has a market capitalization of $16.13 million and approximately $905,573.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DREP has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00071271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.91 or 0.00748720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00048784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.14 or 0.04235938 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

