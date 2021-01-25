Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $380.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.22.

Shares of ROKU opened at $422.85 on Monday. Roku has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $448.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.98. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of -503.39 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $222,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,462.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,203 shares of company stock worth $181,266,207 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after buying an additional 788,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 19.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after purchasing an additional 631,631 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Roku by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 17.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,837,000 after purchasing an additional 333,487 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

