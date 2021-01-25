PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $160.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.74.

NYSE PPG opened at $137.82 on Monday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after buying an additional 1,039,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $31,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

