Welch Group LLC Has $948,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $173.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

