Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.5% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.4% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,166,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,661.64.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,179.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,174.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

