Brokerages Anticipate Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.96 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 16.49.

In other news, CEO V Lance Mitchell bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $492,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $76,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $76,362. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,768,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,116,000 after acquiring an additional 728,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after acquiring an additional 838,554 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,486,000 after acquiring an additional 56,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 157,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,279,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

