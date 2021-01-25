Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.48 Million

Analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report sales of $336.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $344.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $328.43 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $520.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $999,842.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,863 shares in the company, valued at $42,482,653.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $62,311.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,557.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,740 shares of company stock worth $10,568,882 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $156.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.15, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.37. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.