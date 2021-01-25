BitBall Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $540,441.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $540,441.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,301.83 or 0.99226237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00023863 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00022456 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

