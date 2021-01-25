Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRS. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

CHRS opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $34,892.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after buying an additional 663,453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,983.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,028.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 485,108 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

