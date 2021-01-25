Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will post ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.41). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

