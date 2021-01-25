Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s (BAMXF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAMXF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $87.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.37. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $92.45.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

