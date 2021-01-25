Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 23,441 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 21,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 197,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 53,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

