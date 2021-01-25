The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.13.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock opened at $145.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.