JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 193,202 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $347.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.42. The company has a market cap of $329.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

