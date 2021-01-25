SF Capital (SFCP) Hits Market Cap of $92,928.63

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. SF Capital has a market cap of $92,928.63 and approximately $301.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SF Capital has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One SF Capital coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SF Capital alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00052527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00125622 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00071677 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00262586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00066547 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00037082 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SF Capital

SF Capital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SFCPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SF Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SF Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.