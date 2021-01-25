DigitalBits (XDB) Hits Market Cap of $14.22 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 45% higher against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $14.22 million and approximately $592,460.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.93 or 0.00324945 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00029263 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003262 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.57 or 0.01453183 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000153 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

