Centric Cash Achieves Market Cap of $130,687.99 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a market cap of $130,687.99 and $97,359.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000227 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00043648 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 1,159,174,166 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

Centric Cash Token Trading

Centric Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

