Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,277,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $11,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,703 shares of company stock worth $38,517,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,338,000 after purchasing an additional 914,640 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,583,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,468,000 after acquiring an additional 544,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,060,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $79.33 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,133.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.58.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.