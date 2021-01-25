Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ABUS opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $9.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

