Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $401.67.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $374.85 on Monday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $398.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.28. The company has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

