AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Holdings Decreased by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR opened at $138.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.69. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

