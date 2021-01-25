Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,258,000 after purchasing an additional 138,992 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,819,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,977,000 after purchasing an additional 101,839 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,089,000 after acquiring an additional 63,841 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,089,000 after acquiring an additional 40,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,586,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,910,000 after acquiring an additional 58,813 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $93.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $93.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.