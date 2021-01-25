Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Purchases 26,472 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,472 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical comprises about 1.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,176,042.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,858.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $106.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $110.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.16 and a 200 day moving average of $86.79.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

