Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $427.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $563.85 on Wednesday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $585.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $502.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

