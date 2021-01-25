Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $272.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.