Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,215,000 after buying an additional 226,395 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MU opened at $82.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

