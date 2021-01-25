Energi (NRG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.14 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $60.87 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00004780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00143619 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.54 or 0.00999512 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 37,054,380 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NRGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.