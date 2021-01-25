Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Yum! Brands reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.53.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $107.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.53. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $352,315.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.