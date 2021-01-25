TNC Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $111.19 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One TNC Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. TNC Coin has a total market cap of $111.19 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00053072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00124661 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00072059 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00263228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00066711 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00037224 BTC.

About TNC Coin

TNC Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,310,424,689 tokens. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol . The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com . The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup

TNC Coin Token Trading

TNC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

