Auroracoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $116.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $116.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,225.28 or 0.99577436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00024352 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00022515 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AURUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.