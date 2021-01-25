Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) versus Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Head-To-Head Review

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Zhongchao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Zovio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zhongchao and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A Zovio -5.82% -1.19% -0.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zhongchao and Zovio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhongchao $14.88 million 2.52 $4.05 million N/A N/A Zovio $417.80 million 0.42 -$54.81 million ($0.47) -11.70

Zhongchao has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zovio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Zhongchao and Zovio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A Zovio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zovio has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than Zhongchao.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in China. It offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform, as well as Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. It also operates a Web development school; and offers an online education platform that provides tutoring and online courses. The company offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses. As of December 31, 2019, its institutions offered approximately 1,210 courses and 90 degree programs; and had 34,722 students enrolled. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

