Contentos (COS) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.69 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Contentos coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $17.69 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00071651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.52 or 0.00757964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00049359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.74 or 0.04267427 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00015138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016859 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,324,223 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,133,198 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

