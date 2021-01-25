Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.07. Nordson reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. TheStreet cut Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $191.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $216.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

