Brokerages Anticipate Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to Announce $2.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings of $2.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.84. Fair Isaac posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year earnings of $10.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $12.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $14.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fair Isaac.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.38.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $213,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 27.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $496.16 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $530.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $504.72 and a 200-day moving average of $451.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.