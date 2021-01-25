KeyCorp Increases Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $38.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TPR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tapestry from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.35.

Shares of TPR opened at $34.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,686 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 43,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after buying an additional 3,672,165 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,302,000 after buying an additional 45,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $281,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

