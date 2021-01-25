Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target to $101.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.94.
MXIM opened at $93.62 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.80.
In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $28,214.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after buying an additional 1,725,653 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after buying an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,747,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,872,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
