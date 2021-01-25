Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target to $101.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.94.

MXIM opened at $93.62 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.80.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $28,214.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after buying an additional 1,725,653 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after buying an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,747,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,872,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

