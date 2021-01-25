Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) a GBX 6,000 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RIO. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,468.46 ($71.45).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,897 ($77.04) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,740.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,981.54. The firm has a market cap of £73.53 billion and a PE ratio of 13.38. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

