Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) a €23.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on G1A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.94 ($34.04).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €30.23 ($35.56) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.96. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a PE ratio of -32.58. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

