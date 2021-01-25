Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM)

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RHM. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €100.64 ($118.40).

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €91.16 ($107.25) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42. Rheinmetall AG has a 12-month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12-month high of €109.30 ($128.59). The business’s 50 day moving average is €85.38 and its 200 day moving average is €78.81.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

