Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) Given a €133.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) received a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €125.60 ($147.76).

Shares of ML opened at €111.45 ($131.12) on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($153.94). The business’s fifty day moving average is €106.93 and its 200-day moving average is €98.55.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

