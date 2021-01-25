Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KSU. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.45.

Shares of KSU opened at $217.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $223.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,961,000 after purchasing an additional 535,808 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 112,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,160,000 after purchasing an additional 95,150 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,769,000 after purchasing an additional 84,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

