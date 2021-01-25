Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KSU. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.45.
Shares of KSU opened at $217.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $223.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.99.
In other news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,961,000 after purchasing an additional 535,808 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 112,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,160,000 after purchasing an additional 95,150 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,769,000 after purchasing an additional 84,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.