Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 180.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,554 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $325.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $327.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

